Sarawak awaiting approval to hire jobless grads to teach – Manyin

KUCHING: Sarawak is awaiting the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) approval to recruit unemployed graduates this year to address the shortage of teachers, said Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

He revealed Sarawak is now short of 2,172 teachers, mostly for positions in primary schools, but preferred the vacancies be filled by locals in accordance with the 90:10 ratio policy of local teachers to those from outside the state.

“Once this is approved by the ministry, we will start to do it starting this year. We believe in the next three to four years, we will solve the shortage of teachers in Sarawak,” he said in his keynote address when opening the Bau District Education Colloquium here yesterday.

Manyin said Sarawak hopes to hire unemployed graduates as temporary teachers first before they are certified with diplomas to qualify as full fledged teachers.

“If the MoE agrees, we get them evaluated by the qualifed personnel in the school. If they are found to be suitable, passionate, interested, and with the correct attitude and aptitude, then they will be recommended to go for diploma.

“I myself was a qualified teacher, who went for my first degree, then followed by diploma in teaching. This is more or less like what we did in the past whereby the teachers have separate degrees but with teaching diploma. So, that is what we intend to do,” said Manyin,

He said despite the teacher shortage, Sarawak now managed to achieve a ratio of 93:7 and would maintain the 90:10 policy despite the MoE asking the state government to fill the vacancies with teachers from the peninsula.

The 90:10 ratio policy was set by former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem in 2016.

On a related matter, Manyin said Sarawak is also facing another problem with non-option teachers teaching English, Science and Mathematics, which has been found to be among the reasons for poor results in those subjects.

He said the Sarawak government is now working to solve this matter, including by training the non-option teachers, which would cost the state up to RM9 million.

A total 207 participants comprising principals, headmasters, and senior assistants from schools in Bau took part in the one-day colloquium organised by the Bau District Education Office with the theme ‘Moving Forward’.