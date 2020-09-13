Sunday, September 13
Strengthen cooperation in PN to win GE15 – PAS president

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (right) shakes PAS Mursyidul Am (spiritual leader) Datuk Hashim Jasin’s (left) hands after delivering his speech at the party’s general assembly at Dewan Pusat Tarbiah Islam Kelantan (PUTIK) in Pengkalan Chepa, Kelantan today. – Bernama photo

KOTA BHARU (Sept 13): PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today called on party members to learn from the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government by  strengthening the party’s cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in preparing for the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said only with strong cooperation can a stable government be formed.

“The PN government is carrying out a new vision through an interim government and is preparing to build a stronger government to be made by the people through democracy in GE-15,” he said in his policy speech at the  66th PAS Muktamar (general assembly) here today.

Abdul Hadi said the unification of the Muslim community through the establishment of Muafakat Nasional between PAS and Umno, which involved the merger of the two largest Malay/Muslim-based parties, paid off with PN taking over Putrajaya.

“Now we have caught the chickens that ate the spilled rice, so do not repeat it  in GE15 by letting go of the chicken, while the hands still smell of faeces,” he added.

To ensure victory, Abdul Hadi said, the party needed to provide credible candidates to drive the future of the country,  which will  face bigger challenges, politically, economically and culturally.

For that, the party needs to provide candidates with expertise and from different background, he added.

He also said that  there was no setbacks incurred by PAS in its cooperation with other political parties as it was made in accordance with Islamic teachings. – Bernama

