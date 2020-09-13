Tawau, Lahad Datu not under lockdown – Ismail

SANDAKAN: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakoob has urged the public not to panic following rumours that both Tawau and Lahad Datu were under lockdown due to Covid-19.

In clarifying the rumours, Ismail said only the Tawau prison was ordered to shut down when some of the inmates were believed to have been infected with the coronavirus.

“There were rumours going on that Tawau and Lahad Datu were under lockdown due to Covid-19 but this is not true.

“What actually happened is that we carried out swab tests on the inmates (at Tawau prison), prison officers and personnel, and those working within the prison centre.

“This is part of the procedure for Covid-19, and we close the prison temporarily until we get back the result, which will take couple of days.

“It is just part of the recovery movememt control order,” he told reporters when met at the BN Libaran Command Centre in Bandar Labuk Mile 7 here, yesterday.

Ismail said if there is any spike of Covid-19 in Tawau prison, it is still under control as the virus is within the prison.

“The Tawau prison is a confined area and away from the general public,” he said.

Ismail however said that he was made to understand that a couple of football players were believed to have come into contact with the virus.

“We are currently waiting for further information from the Health Ministry so appropriate tests can be carried out,” he said, adding that the ministry is monitoring the situation and will report to his ministry of any results.

Meanwhile, when asked on rumours that he (Ismail) and other ministers would have to undergo quarantine when they returned to Semenanjung followimg their visit to Sabah, Ismail said Sabah and Sarawak are both categorised as green zone. — Bernama