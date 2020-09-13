Teacher cum activist stands for Warisan in Sekong

SANDAKAN: Sekong seat will see six candidates fighting for the people’s votes, including a local teacher and activist, Alias Sani from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

Five other candidates include Mohd Fazil Ajak, 32 (LDP); Hazulizah Mohd Dani, 35 (BN); Sitti Nurul Ain Sahidah Pitting, 27 (PCS); Saran Jumdail, 46 (Usno); Abidin Sukor, 57 (PPRS).

Returning officer Musa Salleh announced the closing of registration for candidates at 10am, at Sabah Forestry Department here.

Sekong state seat was held by Arifin Asgali from Warisan, who garnered 6,740 votes in the last general election.