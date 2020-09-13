Up to Sabahans to choose – Bung

KINABATANGAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin will be facing four other challengers in Lamag, a new seat located in Bukit Garam area here in the upcoming snap elections.

Bung was accompanied by Umno President, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi when they reached the nomination centre in Sri Lamag here.

Bung, who is also Kinabatangan Member of Parliament is said to have strong support as he is contesting in his own stronghold area.

However, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate, Mohd Ismail Ayub is also confident of winning over the Lamag seat.

Razman Mayah from Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS), Mohd Al Ruzainie @Sairin Abd Rahman from Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS) and independent candidate Junny @Karuak Abdullah are also in the race to win votes from the people of Lamag.

Applications of all five candidates for the seat were accepted, as announced by Returning Officer Suhaimi Ejip at Sri Lamag Hall here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the nomination process, Bung commented on the formation of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and said that it is a common matter, and it is up to Sabahans to make the choice.

“This is a common situation, but we want to win. What is important is we have to provide the best service to the Rakyat. We let Sabahans choose,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the formation of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah which includes Perikatan Nasional (PN), BN and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).