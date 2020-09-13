Wan Azizah: Embrace fighting spirit of Veveonah

KOTA KINABALU: Chairman of the PKR Advisory Council, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail led a team from Peninsular Malaysia in a show of support for the party’s Api Api candidate Datuk Christina Liew who is defending her seat in the upcoming State polls.

Among them were PKR Director of Strategy Sim Tze Tzin who is also MP for Bayan Baru, MP for Kangar Amin Ahmad, Kuala Perlis assemblyman Nor Azam and Kota Damansara assemblyman Shatiri Mansor.

“Our presence here is a clear manifestation of our support for Christina.

“It is important to ensure victory for a good government and a good future for Sabah,” she said when met outside the Api Api Nomination Centre at Wisma Wanita here Saturday.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is a former Deputy Prime Minister, urged outstation voters to make an effort to come back to cast their decisive ballots.

“Especially the womenfolk because women embrace the spirit of Veveonah, her fighting spirit.

“Remember Veveonah’s struggle, bring up the issues. Fight for a better future for Sabah and for our children,” she said.

Veveonah Mosibin is a University Malaysia Sabah undergraduate who sat for examinations online in a tree at her village in Pitas. Two federal deputy ministers claimed she had lied and wanted to seek fame for shooting the YouTube video of her struggle to get good internet connection.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah reminded the voters to take the necessary precautions in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Practise good personal hygiene and safe social distancing,” she advised.

Speaking to reporters, senior lawyer Chin Tek Ming, who was also present, expressed full support for Christina and Warisan Plus.

“Previously, I was opposing her (Christina) for 20 years as we were on different political platforms.

“However, with the recent turn of events in Sabah, I decided to support her,” he said.

Chin noted that the Warisan-led State Government was almost ‘hijacked’ by the other side of the political divide in a bid to topple a democratically-elected government and form a backdoor government.

“We cannot accept this unhealthy trend. Let Sabah take the lead to destroy all the ‘kataks’ (political frogs) in the 16th State election,” he said.