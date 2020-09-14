337 test positive in Lahad Datu, Tawau

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 4,666 people were screened in the Benteng Lahad Datu Cluster and 22 tested positive yesterday, taking the overall tally from this cluster to 403 Covid-19 cases.

“In Tawau, 3,408 people were screened and 315 tested positive while 88 out of the 1,258 screened in Lahad Datu tested positive.

“The 403 cases detected in the cluster involve 383 detainees, two personnel, three family members of staff and detainees as well as 15 social contacts,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said that of the 403 cases from the cluster, 176 were Malaysians while 227 were foreigners from the Philippines (152 cases) and Indonesia (75 cases).

He also disclosed that 47 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported yesterday, of which 45 were local transmissions and two imported cases.

The 45 local transmissions comprised 28 Malaysians and 17 foreigners while the two imported cases involved foreigners from Maldives (one case in Kuala Lumpur) and Morocco (one case in Selangor).

With the 47 new cases yesterday, the cumulative total number of positive Covid-19 cases now was 9,915, with 591 active cases.

“So far, nine patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with four needing respiratory assistance.

“Seven patients have recovered, taking the cumulative total number of recoveries to 9,196 cases,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said no fatalities were reported yesterday and the death toll remains at 128.

As for the Tawar Cluster in Kedah, 13 new cases were reported yesterday following the screening of 18,233 people, including 649 health workers.

Dr Noor Hisham said that all the new Tawar Cluster cases were detected in Kedah, thus taking the overall tally to 81 cases.

As for the Sungai Cluster, he said a total of 14,044 individuals were screened and only one tested positive in Kedah yesterday.