Candidates hit the campaign trail

KOTA KINABALU: As Sabah enters the election campaign period, candidates are seizing every opportunity to reach out to as many voters as possible before the polling day on Sept 26.

Candidates from parties vying for the Likas, Api-Api and Luyang state seats had a walkabout at the Gaya Street Sunday market yesterday to distribute pamphlets outlining their manifesto to the electorate.

Among the candidates seen at the Sunday market were Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) honorary life president Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat and president Datuk Chin Su Phin, who led the party’s candidates for Likas (Sim Fui), Luyang (Datuk Anthony [email protected] Yuk Ken), Tanjung Aru (Datuk Ibrahim bin OKK Mohd Laiman Diki) and Kapayan (Datuk Yong Wui Chung) on the walkabout.

Chong and Chin are contesting for Inanam and Api-Api state seat respectively.

“Response from the people is very good. They are all supportive of LDP,” Chong said to reporters after the walkabout.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah chief Datuk Christina Liew, who is defending the Api-Api seat, was also on the ground meeting voters and giving out pamphlets of her election pledges at the Gaya Street yesterday.

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) candidate for Api-Api state seat, Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai and Barisan Nasional (BN)-MCA candidate for Likas state seat, Dr Chang Kee Ying were also spotted campaigning for support.