CMS bags silver at global annual report competition in New York

KUCHING: Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS) today announced that it clinched a Silver Award for its 2019 Integrated Report at the 34th ARC Awards International event in New York. Recognised as the world’s premier annual report competition, the ARC event provides a platform for companies from all around the world to showcase their high reporting standards.

CMS’ 2019 Integrated Report with its tagline “Creating Future Value” was named Silver Award winner in the Integrated AR & CSR: Non-Traditional Format sub-category under the Specialised Annual Reports Category.

Commenting on CMS’ achievement was Group Managing Director, Dato Isaac Lugun who had this to say: “The ARC Awards represent the best of the best in annual reporting standards and we are elated that our 2019 Integrated Report, our second integrated report to date, ranks among the world’s distinguished reports. The fact that we were assessed against a multitude of entrants from some 76 countries and still clinched a Silver Award is very humbling too.”

“This achievement comes on the back of our 2018 Integrated Report, our maiden report, being named one of five finalists for the “Report of the Year Award” at the Australasian Reporting Awards (ARA) event in Melbourne. This was after it bagged an ARA Gold Award for distinguished reporting. Our 2018 Integrated Report also had the added distinction of being the first ever report from a company within ASEAN to be selected as a finalist in the 70-year history of the ARA.”

“These multiple accomplishments to date underscore CMS’ commitment to upholding excellence through the high standards of reporting and disclosure. While we are pleased with our recent accomplishments, rest assured that we will not rest on our laurels but will continue to give of our very best in all that we set our hands to,” he added.

Isaac went on to say, “As a passionate, people-led organisation, CMS remains committed to exceeding the expectations of our discerning stakeholders and to upholding the responsibilities we have been entrusted with. We continue to approach our business in ways that truly preserve and create stakeholder value by remaining agile amidst an increasingly challenging playing field, as well as by rolling out relevant and focused business strategies.”

“Our being recognised by key organisations for our integrated reporting endeavours shows that we have made some solid progress by way of articulating the story of how we have been aligning strategy with value creation and performance. By formally demonstrating how we are creating real value for our stakeholders over the short, medium and long-terms, I believe we are also making good headway in strengthening stakeholder confidence and bolstering our position as a preferred company on Bursa Malaysia.”

The international Annual Report Competition or ARC Awards event, organised by MerComm, Inc. is the most anticipated annual report event of the year. This contest attracts numerous entrants from around the globe, including publicly-held and privately-owned corporations, government agencies, non-profit organisations and associations.

As the world’s premier annual report competition, the ARC upholds openness, independence and fairness and celebrates accountability, ethical standards, and transparency – all hallmarks which continue to earn it the trust of entrants again and again. Awards are given for overall performance i.e. how well an annual report tells a company’s story.