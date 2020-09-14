Covid-19: Sarawak records 5th day of zero new positive cases today, tally remains at 700

KUCHING (Sept 14): Sarawak recorded its fifth day of zero new positive Covid-19 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said as such, the number of accumulated positive cases in the state remain at 700.

“There are also no Covid-19 patients who had recovered or were discharged from hospitals today.

“The total number of recoveries remain at 678 which accounts for 96.86 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said in a statement today.

As for patients that are still being treated at hospital, SDMC said three patients are still warded at Bintulu Hospital, Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital respectively.

The committee also noted that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu remains active in the state with eight cases reported.

Seven cases from this cluster have since recovered from the disease and have been allowed to be discharged while another case is still being treated at Bintulu Hospital.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), SDMC said two new cases were recorded today while two cases were pending lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.