Flash floods hit Kapit again, this time higher

KAPIT: Flash floods occurred here again yesterday and this time, the water level at residential areas in low-lying areas was higher than on Sept 6.

The water level rose rapidly yesterday morning and by 4pm, many houses at Kampung Baru along Jalan Suhaili, Kampung Muhibbah Bletih and Jalan Sungai Sesibau; the access road to Rumah Hohn Rambar and Rumah Meliyu; the speedboat jetty in front of Fort Sylvia, Rumah Temuai; and some schools in Baleh along Batang Rajang and Song, were affected by the rising water.

Kapit District officer Cerisologo Sabut, who is chairman of Kapit District Disaster Management Committee, accompanied by his administrative officer Robert Anyaw and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force and the police, were seen moving around various flood-prone areas to monitor the situation.

At Kampung Baru, Cerisologo was briefed by Temenggong Wasli Nor and Ketua Kampung Abdul Jaree on the flood situation in the village.

Cerisologo advised the community leaders in the affected areas to closely monitor the water level and to work closely with the operations room of Kapit District Disaster Management Committee, which had been activated.

It is reported that SK Temenggong Koh, SK Sempili, SK Nanga Kain along Baleh River, SK Ibun, Song and Song Express Terminal in the low-lying areas of Manga Merit – about a two- hour ride away on-board a 400HP speedboat from Kapit – up the Rajang River, were inundated.

It is also reported that the pupils of SK Temenggong Koh in Nanga Antawau and SK Nanga Ibun were not in school as the floods struck on Sunday.