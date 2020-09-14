Govt to standardise regulations, taxes for hotels, Airbnb – Mustapa

MELAKA (Sept 14): The standardisation of several issues involving the hotel sector and Airbnb,such as regulations, taxes, will be finalised soon, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the move was to give a new lease of life to the tourism industry, especially hotel operators, who are more affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as they are bound by regulations compared with Airbnb operators.

It is also part of the government’s efforts to help revive the tourism sector towards restoring the country’s economy, he added.

He said discussions on the matter were in progress between the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, Housing and Local Government Ministry and the state governments, with a committee chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali tasked to resolve the issues.

“In business, we have the concept of ‘level playing field’ meaning we have to be fair to all. So if one component is subject to various rules, while another sector is not, of course this is not fair,” he told a media conference after a dinner and discussion with stake holders of the tourism industry in Bandar Hilir here.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan and State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Jailani Khamis.

In another development, Mustapa said the government was in the final stages of considering applications for allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan from the states.

Citing Melaka as an example, he said, the state had applied for RM100 million for a cable car development project and RM25 million for maintenance of several tourist destinations.

The matter will be discussed with the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister before any decision is made, he added. – Bernama