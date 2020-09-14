GRS promises blueprint to boost Sabah’s development if elected

KINABATANGAN (Sept 14): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will provide a blueprint to intensify development in Sabah if given the mandate to form the state government after the Sept 26 polls, said Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said in this connection, all ministers in a GRS government would be required to come up with their own blueprint.

For example, the coalition would seek the best ways to strengthen the agriculture sector, said Bung Moktar, the BN candidate for the Lamag seat.

“In reality, after our defeat (in GE14), BN leaders have plenty of time to study why Sabah is backward in the agriculture industry despite having an abundance of land,” he told reporters after speaking at a ceramah in the Bukit Garam polling district here last night.

GRS, which comprises BN, Perikatan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah, is contesting in all 73 seats in the 16th state election. – Bernama