Heavy rain alert for Sabah and Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a weather alert with heavy rain expected to occur over several areas in Sarawak and Sabah until tomorrow.

In a statement today, it said the areas in Sarawak are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Kapit (Song).

Whilst in Sabah, heavy rain is expected to occur over the interior (Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud), as well as Kudat.

Labuan will also experience heavy rain within the next two days, it added. – Bernama