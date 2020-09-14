PBK picks Kenneth Adan Silek as potential candidate for Murum constituency in coming state polls

KUCHING (Sept 14): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has picked Kenneth Adan Silek as its potential candidate for Murum state constituency in the coming state election.

Its president Voon Lee Shan said Kenneth, who is a Kayan from Sg Asap, is an electrical/electronic engineer by profession.

He graduated with Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) from Brighton University in England and Master of Science from University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

Voon said prior entering into politics, Kenneth has vast working experience in both industrial and academic fields, which included 15 years with Sarawak Shell Bhd (Oil and Gas industry) and 13 years as a lecturer at Curtin University, Australia, Sarawak Campus.

Kenneth is also active in church leadership, pastoring, preaching and also social works.

“Kenneth entered into politics to speak for the voiceless, the marginalised and to fight for justice, fairness and accountability,” he said in a statement.

Voon said Kenneth also agreed with PBK that the corrupt officials and politicians should be prosecuted and their ill-gotten wealth be seized and returned to the state.

He said Kenneth’s mission was to give adequate attention to rural development and infrastructure besides paying special attention to education, science, technology and healthcare.