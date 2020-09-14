Sabah election: Police approve 257 ‘ceramah’ permits

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 14): The Sabah police have so far given the green light to 257 ‘ceramah’ (political talk) permits out of 264 applications from political parties contesting in the 16th Sabah state election.

Sabah Criminal Investigation Department deputy chief ACP Tan Boon Sing said a total of seven applications were rejected, five of which were incomplete while the rest were withdrawn by the applicants.

“The Sabah police have received seven police reports related to the Sabah state election so far and an investigation paper has been opened for the offence under Section 500 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he advised candidates and party supporters attending the ceramah or gatherings to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the Election Commission (EC) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) such as adhering to physical distancing and wearing face masks.

In addition, he said organisers should also record the attendance and take body temperatures apart from providing hand sanitisers.

“Besides that candidates or organisers should apply for permits from the the district police chief where the ceramah is to be held,” he added. – Bernama