Sarawak’s co-operative movement strong enough to control market — SKM

KUCHING: The co-operative movement in Sarawak is strong and has the capability to control the market especially in the agriculture and food sector, said Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM) deputy executive chairman Zazali Haron.

He said he based his confidence on data as of Dec 31 last year that showed there were 1,077 co-operatives with 264,155 members in the state, which had shareholders’ funds totalling RM196.41 million, assets valued at RM617.04 million and revenue of RM274.43 million.

“The co-operative business is becoming more popular in Sarawak with about 70 per cent of the co-operatives registered in the state being active,” he told Bernama after a briefing on the co-operative establishment here recently.

According to him, SKM is also implementing a deregistration process involving about 320 co-operatives in the state which have been categorised as dormant.

“Currently 40 per cent of the co-operatives operating in Sarawak are in rural areas and we will undertake a programme to encourage more youths in the state to join the co-operatives,” he said.

During the briefing earlier, Zazali urged media practitioners in Sarawak to set up a co-operative, adding that SKM was prepared to help in the registration process and provide basic assistance of up to RM50,000.

He noted that SKM also provided a strengthening/consolidation assistance of up to RM300,000 and soft financing through the Co-operative Emergency Relief Fund of up to RM50,000 (without collateral). — Bernama