STEM Playground aims to attract at least 150,000 visitors

KUCHING (Sept 14): The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Playground is brought back to students across Sarawak after its inaugural one was organised in 2016, aiming to attract at least 150,000 visitors.

This year, the organisers will be having STEM Playground Virtual Fair for the first time amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The one-week programme from Sept 28, to be rolled out non-stop via website stemplayground.my, is believed to be the first and the biggest STEM virtual fair in not just Sarawak but Malaysia.

It is organised by Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) in collaboration with Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research (MESTR) and state Education Department.

In announcing the programme at a press conference here today, Tegas chairman Datu Len Talif Salleh said STEM Playground is a high-impact programme that is popular among students.

Themed ‘Discover, Create, Innovate’, he said STEM Playground Virtual Fair is set out to cultivate interest in STEM subjects among primary, secondary and tertiary students.

“In the context of Sarawak, the ‘E’ in STEM is also for English as our MESTR emphasises the learning of English in school. The virtual fair is also to promote STEM education as an easy and interesting subject to learn besides providing innovative and creative teaching support system outside the classroom.”

Len Talif, who is Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources, said the 2016 STEM Playground organised in Kuching, Sibu and Miri reached out to around 40,000 students.

“Tegas is targeting to reach out to 150,000 or more students in Sarawak. For students who enjoy good Internet connectivity, they can go online.

“But for students living in the rural areas with poor Internet access, they will be provided with pen drives, and they can still enjoy similar content to those of their friends who are going online,” he said.

According to him, STEM Playground Virtual Fair has four segments namely official launching ceremony, STEM Fun Segment, STEM Facts Gallery and STEM Game and Challenge.

He advised interested visitors to register themselves via the website stemplayground.my as early as from Sept 9. Registration is free.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will launch the virtual fair on Sept 28.

Len Talif said registered visitors will be spawn into the official launching ceremony segment before being presented with the video gimmick of the event.

Then visitors will be given three options of segments to choose, each of which will provide different activities, challenges and STEM experience, he said.

He said STEM Fun Segment will be the highlight of the virtual fair with its activities to be presented in video and 3D platform.

“All activities will enhance and stimulate students’ learning in STEM. Visitors can learn about the history of STEM development and how it can benefit everyone through the STEM Facts Gallery.

“There will be interactive and fun STEM Games and Challenges for visitors of all ages. Quizzes and an online STEM fighting game will be provided for STEM Challenge, and winners will be given special prizes,” he added.

Len Talif said visitors will be required to complete and submit a feedback form upon their exploration, and they can redeem a limited edition of STEM Playground Virtual Fair goodies, which will be posted to them after the events.

For more information, visit Tegas Facebook page or call Tegas Outreach Programmes manager Fredick Kevin Buseli at 013-8227569 or Tegas Digital Innovation senior executive Syukri Arabi at 014-6873069.