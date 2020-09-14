Youth entrepreneurs in Belaga learn digital marketing skills

BINTULU: A recent programme conducted by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred) provided some 150 youth entrepreneurs in Belaga extensive exposure to marketing techniques of products and services via various digital platforms.

The ‘Entrepreneurship Programme: Marketing of Products and Services Through Digital Technology’ was conducted in line with the ideas and recommendations of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who had been encouraging all governmental and non-governmental organisations, as well as the people of Sarawak especially the entrepreneurs, to be involved in developing Sarawak through digital economy.

“Programmes like this are very important in assisting entrepreneurs in Belaga to learn about the latest methods meant to expand the market presence of their products through digital technology platforms.

“The participants are being exposed to the latest marketing presentations such as space and opportunity identification methods, Facebook Live, WhatsApp Business, and YouTube platform,” said a Mintred spokesperson.

The participants were also exposed to the current consumer-buying trends and patterns, which had changed over the years, in that ‘face-to-face purchasing’ had become a rare practice.

“Consumers prefer to make purchases online because there are more choices available at any given time. The consumers can also perform price comparisons and payments can be made via e-wallet or online banking, without involving hard cash transactions,” said the spokesperson.

Moreover, Mintred also provided participants with the information about the assistance that could be applied from the ministry such as the ‘Graduates-to-Entrepreneurs Programme’ (GERAK)’, Technical and Vocational Entrepreneurship Programme’ (USTEV), Small and Medium Industry Loan Scheme (SPIKS), and Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme (SKMS).

“All these assistance programmes should be able to help entrepreneurs improve their operations, or rehabilitate the businesses adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the spokesperson.

The recent programme, which took place at Belaga Community Hall, engaged agencies such as Agrobank, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) where their representatives were on hand to provide information to the participants and also guide them on types of assistance or products that would benefit them.

Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Assistant Minister of Utilities (Rural Electricity) Datuk Liwan Lagang, who is Belaga assemblyman, were present at the opening ceremony.