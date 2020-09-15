Azmin endorses Hajiji as next Sabah CM

SULAMAN (Sept 15): Perikatan Nasional (PN) Information Chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has endorsed Sabah Parti Bersatu Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to be the next Sabah Chief Minister if the coalition and its allies win in the state election on Sept 26.

“Certainly, for PN, as mentioned by Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin) during his visit to Sabah, we (PN) have a strong and clean candidate (Hajiji).

“I think that he should be given the opportunity to lead the Sabahans after the election. God willing,” he told reporters when met during a gathering at the Tombolong polling district centre (PDM) today.

He said that proposal to nominate Hajiji as the next Chief Minister is the ‘prerogative’ of the Prime Minister and therefore it should be considered.

