‘Be wary of fraud syndicates’

KUCHING: The Police are urging members of the public to exercise caution and not be lured by the various methods of fraud syndicates.

Acting Kuching District Police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said this following a recent statement issued by Maybank on its official Facebook page advising the public to be vigilant and not to open the website

link from a short messaging system claiming to be from Maybank.

“People are also advised not to log into the Maybank2U link as it is one method to deceive victims.

“Short messaging related to this link is sent randomly to phone numbers by the fraud syndicate,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He reminded all bank account holders especially Maybank account holders to be wary of fraudsters’ modus operandi.

Merbin explained that syndicates randomly call potential victims to scare them into revealing their full names and MyKad numbers for verification purposes before giving fake numbers for victims to lodge complaints with Bank Negara Malaysia or the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) which were

answered by the fraudsters using voice over internet protocol (VOIP) platform to deceive victims.

He added that victims who entertained such calls were usually scared into transferring funds from fear of having their bank accounts frozen for criminal activities and only realised they had been scammed later.