Covid-19: Sarawak records sixth day of zero positive cases today, tally remains at 700

KUCHING (Sept 15): Sarawak recorded its sixth day of zero positive cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said as such, the total number of positive cases in the state remain at 700.

“There are also no cases of recovery and discharge recorded from hospitals today. The total number of recoveries remain at 678 which accounts for 96.86 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said in a statement today.

As for patients that are still being treated at hospital, SDMC said three patients are still warded at Bintulu Hospital, Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital respectively.

SDMC said the Alam Cluster in Bintulu remains active, with one case still being treated at the Bintulu Hospital, while seven cases have recovered and allowed to be discharged from the hospital.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), SDMC said three cases were recorded today.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), SDMC said there were 30 individuals who had checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 2.71 per cent of total cases.