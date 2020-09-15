Entertainment centres that violate SOP can be ordered closed immediately – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 15): Entertainment centres that have violated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) can be ordered to close immediately, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said the decision was made following reports from the Local Government and Housing Ministry and police that there has been an increase in the number of compounds issued to the patrons of entertainment centres for not complying with the SOP.

“The Committee has decided that the entertainment centres that have been identified to have violated the SOP may be ordered to close immediately,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported by Bernama as saying that the police arrested 132 individuals for flouting regulations on RMCO yesterday.

They were arrested for offences which included participating in activities where physical distancing was difficult, failure to prepare screening and registration facilities and for joining private parties.

Apart from that, 46 illegal immigrants were arrested in Ops Benteng yesterday, he added.