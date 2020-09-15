Fire razes workers’ quarters at Pending Industrial Estate, 25 people affected

KUCHING (Sept 15): Twenty five people, including two infants were affected when fire razed a workers’ quarters at Pending Industrial Estate here last night.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the 12 doors double-storey workers’ quarters were completely destroyed.

Bomba received a distress call at around 9pm and directed the firefighters from Tabuan Jaya, Padungan and Batu Lintang fire stations were rushed to the scene.

The fire was brought under control at 10.24pm and Bomba concluded their operations at 11.37pm.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.