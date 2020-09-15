Flood closes four Marudi schools

MIRI: Flood forced four primary schools in Marudi to close yesterday affecting hundreds of students and teachers.

The affected schools were SK Long Bemang, SK Long Lenei, SK Long Sobeng and SK Long Loyang.

In a media statement, Zone 6 Fire and Rescue station chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said continuous heavy rain in these areas the past few days had caused the Baram river to overflow and inundate low lying areas.

“The water level at Long Bemang, Kuala Bok, Long Lenei and Sg Dabai in Marudi continued to rise as of noon.

“Despite the rising flood waters, there has been no evacuation thus far,” he said.

It was also reported that several more villages along the Tinjar river have been hit by flood.

The Malaysian Meteorological Departement has issued a weather alert with heavy rain expected over several areas in Sarawak and Sabah

until today.