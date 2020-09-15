Floods disrupt sessions at 20 schools in Sibu

SIBU: Floods disrupted all sessions at 20 schools here yesterday, said Sibu District Education officer Ahli Chikba.

Those affected are SJK Sam Lama, SK Kampung Banyok, SJK Chung Ung, SK Sungai Menyan, SJK Kwong Kok, SJK Hang Kwong, SJK Yong Shing, SJK Sungai Salim, SK Nanga Salim, SK Nanga Pak, SJK Sing Ming, SJK Kwong Hua, SJK Keng Nang, SJK Tanjung Latap, SK Nanga Adsan, SJK Do Nang, SJK Tung Kiew, SK Sungai Naman and SK Durin Kiba, which are all primary schools, as well as one secondary school, SMK Kwong Hua.

“SK Sungai Naman could not continue all sessions at 8.35am, while SK Durin Kiba stopped operations at 8.30am,” said Ahli.

On Sept 7, floods disrupted the operations of 10 primary schools here. Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast isolated thunderstorms over Sibu District today and tomorrow.

“No rain is expected for Sept 17 and 18; for Sept 19, isolated thunderstorms are forecast over Sibu; isolated rain is expected on Sept 20,” it said.

Separately, Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi said there was no disruption to the express boat operation despite the high water level.

“All (express boat) operations are running as scheduled,” he said when asked if there had been any rescheduling of express boat trips.

Nonetheless, Hatta advised all operators to prioritise the safety of their passengers and at the same time, to closely watch out for floating debris while navigating along the river. Earlier yesterday morning, some sections of Lanang Road were inundated, while several sections of Salim-Stabau Road were only passable to larger vehicles. Clear skies were observed in late afternoon. yesterday.