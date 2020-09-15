Govt constantly monitoring contradictory teachings

KUALA LUMPUR: The government views seriously the spread of ideologies such as Shi’ism, liberalism and pluralism that contradict the true Islamic teachings.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said, therefore, several measures have been taken to prevent the matter from spreading widely in the community.

He said among them were issuing fatwas (religious rulings) on the matter, providing explanations to the community on a regular basis and implementing the Quran and Fardhu Ain classes as primary education curriculum.

“The spread of such ideologies is still under control and not at a worrying level.

“The government through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), in collaboration with religious authorities in all states and security agencies, is also conducting constant monitoring to curb the spread of these ideologies,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara.

He was replying to a question from Senator Sabani Mat who wanted to know the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of such ideologies. – Bernama