GPS looking to ‘win in style’ in next state election – Fatimah

SIBU (Sept 15): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women’s Chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be looking to ‘win in style’ when the coalition takes part in the next state election for the first time since its formation in 2018.

“This is the first time GPS will be put to the test in the state election and we need to win big,” she told reporters during a ceremony held in Daro this morning.

GPS was established in 2018 following the defeat of Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th General Election.

Four former BN component parties namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) then formed GPS as their coalition pact.

At the federal level, GPS supported the Perikatan Nasional (PN) although it was not a member of the coalition.

Fatimah, who is also Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development said the coming state election would also be the first time GPS would be tested under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg.

“Therefore, we must ensure victory for GPS so that all holistic development and agendas in the state will be fully implemented,” she added.

Regardless of whether it is urban or rural development, Fatimah said GPS would ensure that Sarawak becomes a developed state by 2030.

Meanwhile, Fatimah wanted more women candidates to be fielded as candidates in the coming state election.

“We also want more women candidates to win so as to showcase the qualities of the women’s leaders from the GPS component parties.”