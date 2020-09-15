Heavy rain causes eight housing estates in Penampang to be flooded

PENAMPANG (Sept 15): Eight housing estates in Penampang were flooded following heavy rain since last night.

Among the areas affected were Taman Donggongon, Taman Jindo, Taman Shangrila, Taman Sahabat, Taman Millenium Heigh, Taman Sri Kepayan, Taman Sommerset and Country Shangrila.

A spokesperson from the Malaysia Civil Defence Force in Sabah said three other villages, namely Kampung Nambazan, Kampung Kolopis and Kampungg Maang were also affected.

“The Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting, Jalan Tombovo, the road along the Pavillion roundabout and several roads in Donggongon town were only passable by large vehicles.

“We are monitoring the situation and on standby for any evacuation operation,” said the spokesperson.