Longhouse folk request for road repair

SIBU: Residents of Rh Empauk Manggi are requesting for the badly damaged 400-metre stretch of Jalan Dudong to be repaired, said deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Wong Ching Yong.

Wong said the longhouse chief, Empauk Manggi, made the request during his visit to the longhouse on Sept 13.

Rh Empauk is situated at third mile, Jalan Dudong, which is off Jalan Kong Yik Khim.

“Tuai Rumah (TR) Empauk requested SRDC to repair a stretch of Jalan Dudong which was badly damaged due to frequent severe flooding as well as heavy logging trucks of a timber company illegally using the road for years.

“As such, the transportation between Jalan Dudong and SibuJaya almost completely ceased since August 2019. TR Empauk requested SRDC to urgently repair that stretch of road so that transportation can be resumed.

“The length of the damaged road is about 400 metres only. I have told TR Empauk that I would discuss with the SRDC engineer,” he said.

At the same time, during the dialogue with the longhouse residents, he strongly encouraged them to apply for loan for longhouses provided by Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

Wong explained that under the HDC scheme, if the application is approved, every door will get a maximum loan of RM30,000.

He noted that Rh Empauk has 26 doors, so the maximum housing loan will be RM780,000.

Wong further said that the loan is interest free and repayment period is 300 months.

“TR Empauk said he will apply for the loan and he is also hopeful that I will advise him on the loan application procedure,” he added.