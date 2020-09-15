Many riverine areas in Kapit hit by flood

KAPIT: Widespread flash floods have inundated many longhouses, settlements and schools along the Rajang River and Baleh River in Kapit.

The water level rose since Sunday afternoon and was still rising yesterday. This time the water level was higher compared to the flooding about a week ago on Sept 6, which only subsided two days later.

In and around Kapit, many residential houses at lower grounds of Kampung Baru along Jalan Suhaili; Kampung Muhibbah Bletih; Jalan Sungai Sesibau, the access road to Rumah John Rambar and Rumah Meliyu; Rumah Richard Engkin, Sungai Aman, the speedboat jetty in front of Fort Sylvia, Kapit Express Terminal and Rumah Temuai were inundated.

Along the Baleh River, areas affected by the rising floods of about two to three metres high were SK Temenggong Koh, Nanga Anatawau; SK Nanga Sempili, SK Nanga Kain, SMK Baleh, SK Lepong Baleh, Rumah John Katil at Karangan Arak, Rumah Panyau at Nanga Kemali and Rumah Agut at Lepong Semawang.

The stretch of Jalan Melekun in front of SK Lepong Baleh and the bridge were under water, rendering them impassable by vehicles.

Bukit Mabong district officer Douglas Pungga led personnel from Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force, Police, Hulu Rajang MP’s aide Seta Engkua and Tuai Rumah Inguh travel up the Baleh River to assess the situation.

Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut, on the other hand, was seen moving around to check the various settlements and roads affected by the flood.

Dariel Thiong and his team from Kapit Welfare Department were busy arranging for immediate food assistances to the flood affected victims in the longhouses.

When contacted, Seta informed that the PRS Baleh and PRS Hulu Rajang service centre was preparing immediate food assistance to the affected folks.

Cerisologo advised community leaders in the affected areas to closely monitor the water situation and to work closely with the operations room of Kapit District Disaster Management Committee which had been activated.