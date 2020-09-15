Rep swiftly comes to aid of flood victims

KAPIT: Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat acted swiftly to the plight of flood victims in three longhouses in his constituency by distributing to them immediate food relief.

The respective Tuai Rumah of Rumah Ekau (21 doors) at Nanga Semawang, Ili Sungai Yong; Rumah Janin (22 doors), Sungai Seranau; and Rumah Riti (24 doors), Nanga Tulie received rice, sugar, cooking oil, instant noodles, coffee powder, biscuit and other essential items on behalf of the residents from Jamit at a simple ceremony held in front of Kapit District Council yesterday.

Present were Kapit District Office administrative officer Bidah Lujah, deputy Walikota Watson Awan and Penghulu Wong Kie Ing.

Jamit greatly sympathised with the residents whose homes were inundated by the rising flash flood since Sunday afternoon, prompting him to come up quickly with the food aid.

“I called up the Tuai Rumah of the longhouses in my constituency affected by the flash flood and asked them to collect the food assistance and distribute them to the affected families,” he said.

On the flood that inundated the low-lying areas, he said it was caused by the non-stop heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of Kapit.

“The Kapit District Disaster Management Committee (KDDMC) has been activated and also we have set up a temporary evacuation centre at Bletih Indoor Stadium to accommodate those affected by the flood.

“The Fire and Rescue Department, Welfare Department and Police are working very closely with the KDDMC to lend assistance to those requiring evacuation to the centre. KDDMC and Welfare Department are also arranging for food assistance for those affected,” he added.

He advised parents to keep an eye on their children to make sure they do not play in the flood-prone areas because the water could be swift flowing and pose danger.

He also advised boat operators to be extra alert and careful, equip their boats with safety equipment and tell their passengers to wear life jacket to ensure safety. To those staying at the river banks and low-lying areas, he reminded them to be vigilant for rising water level.

Should they need any assistance, they were advised to contact KDDMC at 084-796 322.

At 4pm yesterday, the water level was still rising rapidly. Many more areas in Kapit were affected by the flood.