Resolving ‘squatting’ school issue a priority for Education Ministry – Radzi

KUDAT (Sept 15): Resolving the issue of “squatting” schools in Sabah is a priority for Education Ministry, said Senior Minister Dr Radzi Jidin.

To date, he said there are a total of 23 schools squatting in another schools in the state including secondary schools squatting in primary schools.

He said the issue was due to various factors including the failure of the contractor to complete the school building project within the allotted time.

“We want the allocation to be coordinated to these schools based on priorities, among others, the school capacity,” he told reporters after attending a programme at the Kudat Sports Complex here yesterday.

For example, he said Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Langkon in Kota Marudu was squatting in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Langkon.

Radzi said the construction of SMK Langkon had started a few years ago but due to some issues it was delayed.

During his recent visit to SK Langkon, Radzi also found that the facilities and buildings were in poor condition.

“We hope that the construction work can be resumed in the near future. The tender has been called for the construction of this project,” he said. – Bernama