Rising water inundates many areas in central region 

SIBU: A total of 122 residents of Rh Kulleh in Song were evacuated yesterday to the temporary evacuation centre at SK Nanga Embuau due to floods.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre yesterday afternoon, the evacuees comprised 99 adults, 10 children and 13 senior citizens. Firemen assisted in evacuating 16 of the affected residents.

In Kapit, three residents of Rh Philimon at Nanga Bawai had been evacuated by firemen to the evacuation centre in SK Nanga Bawai, but the total number of those evacuated was yet to be determined.

Also in Kapit at Kampung Muhibbah, a temporary evacuation centre had been activated but yet to receive any evacuees.

Over in Kanowit, Kampung Bedil was also inundated with about two feet of water.

Earlier yesterday morning, several roads were inundated following incessant rain, causing them to be impassable by vehicles.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Kanowit, the affected roads were Jalan Lukut/Penyulau with water level between two and four metres high, and the water level at Jalan Rantau Kemiding and Jalan Lipus was between one and three metres high at 5.30am.

The statement also said monitoring was carried out from time to time.

In Sibu, water has overflowed onto Jalan Khoo Peng Loong.

Water level was still rising along Jalan Lanang as rain continued to pound the riverine town in the afternoon. At Jalan Salim Stabau, the flood water rose to knee-deep, and it was passable only by large vehicles while at Jalan Sungai Asan, the rising water posed danger to vehicles and pedestrians.