RMCO: Take stern action against nightclubs, pubs — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Police and the local authorities have been recommended to take stern action against nightclub and pub owners, or owners of premises who flout the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), including dragging them to court and withdrawing their operating licences.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was because RMCO violations involving activities in nightclubs and pubs continued to record the highest number of offences even though these premises were still on the banned operating list.

“Everyday arrests involving activities in nightclubs and pubs are high because these premises are still on the list of prohibited operations due to the difficulty in controlling physical distancing and other standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“I have asked the local authorities if these premises have licences, (and if they do) we ask that their licences be revoked and the businesses closed … maybe stronger action can be taken by lugging them to court for a heavier sentence such as imprisonment,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the handover ceremony of Covid-19 SOPs compliance ‘Aku Janji’ pledge cards in conjunction with Perbadanan Nasional’s National month campaign here yesterday.

He added that so far there has been no discussion to allow nightclubs and pubs to resume operations.

“So far, it is not yet (allowed to operate). In some previous discussions, it was not ready (to be opened),” he said.

On the inspection on business premises for SOP-compliance, Ismail Sabri said based on daily reports received, no arrests were made against business premises in relation to SOP violations.

“As of today, not many business premises have had action taken on them. Only some have been doing business beyond the stipulated hours but no arrests have been made, so I assume no arrests have been made for non-compliance.

“However, many are still confused in terms of positions at the dining tables…every individual sitting at the dining table must have a physical distance no matter how big the table,” he said

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri once again stressed that there is no need to impose quarantine on those who return from Sabah.

“It will only be done if the state is declared as a red zone … as long as the whole of Sabah is not declared as a red zone, we do not need to impose a quarantine, however, the Health Ministry will conduct a study from time to time according to the number of cases,” he said.

To date, the Benteng Lahad Datu Cluster involving two districts in Sabah, namely in Tawau and Lahad Datu, recorded 22 new positive cases of Covid-19. — Bernama