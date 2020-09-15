Sabah election war of flags, posters getting livelier

KOTA KINABALU: The war of flags and posters of contesting candidates in the Sabah state election is getting livelier, especially around the city.

Flags of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), PKR, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) are visible in most strategic areas here, including at both the City Mosque and the Bandaran roundabouts, at Jalan Coastal pedestrian bridge and at the Sabah State Administration Centre flyover.

Bernama checks also found that posters of contesting candidates had also been put up only in areas allowed by the local authorities.

The flag of Perikatan Nasional, however, was less visible around the city compared to other parties.

In Tawau, election machinery of the contesting parties had just begun putting their flags up in several locations, but no other campaign materials such as billboards or banners were spotted.

In Sandakan, LDP party flags could be seen along the streets in Batu Sapi, while the flags of the United Sabah National Organisation (Usno), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Warisan began attracting attention in Libaran. — Bernama