Students allowed to travel abroad for further studies

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 15): The government today agreed to allow students who need to continue their studies or register as new students to travel abroad.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said they do not need to apply for approval from the Malaysian Immigration Department, but are required to submit proof, such as their student card and the offer letter.

“Parents who want to send and accompany their children abroad are allowed, but limited to only two persons, they cannot bring their (whole) family like before

“Upon their return, they are required to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine,” he said at a daily press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri urged the public to fill up the e-Census, which ends this Sept 30, to reduce the face-to-face interview which will begin on Oct 7.

Ismail Sabri said until now, only 1.5 million of the approximately 32.7 million population had filled the e-Census through the website www.mycensus.gov.my.

“Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the government would like to urge the public to participate in the 2020 Census through the e-Census which will expire in 15 days,” he added.

He said the government had set strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for census operations at private residences and institutions, which included the requirement for census takers to wear face mask and observe physical distancing.

Meanwhile, he said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested 132 individuals for flouting regulations on RMCO yesterday.

They were arrested for offences which included participating in activities where physical distancing was difficult, failure to prepare screening and registration facilities and for joining private parties.

Apart from that, 46 illegal immigrants were arrested in Ops Benteng yesterday, he added. – Bernama