S’wakian SMEs, cottage industries urged to sign up with Desamall to expand their product reach, business potential

KUCHING (Sept 15): Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad wants more Sarawakian small-medium enterprises (SMEs) and cottage industries to sign up with the government-backed online e-commerce platform Desamall to expand their product reach and business potential.

He said the platform, launched in 2017, is an initiative by his ministry to help the local SMEs, especially those in the cottage industry to market and sell their products to a wider market.

“So if you (SMEs and cottage industry) produce food products, cosmetics, or traditional health products such as Sarawak Gambir, you can sign up with Desamall to become its vendor.

“So when you sign up with Desamall, you enter into a digital platform, your market is worldwide. Your only concern would be logistics – how you deliver your products from Sarawak to your buyers (worldwide),” he said after visiting two Sarawakian SMEs at Demak Laut and Bako this morning.

Dr Abdul Latiff said Desamall, also called [email protected], is also working together with two other popular e-commerce platforms Lazada and Shopee, which further expands its reach.

On top of that, he said, Desamall also helps its vendors in designing their products, advertising as well as coming up with marketing strategies with very affordable cost.

Signing up with Desamall is free, according to its website at www.desamall.com. It only earns from commission of up to 25 per cent of sales, plus 10 per cent for shipping.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdul Latif also encouraged Sarawakian SMEs and cottage industries to also take advantage of the collaboration between the agency under his ministry Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), and Petronas Dagangan Bhd to market their products.

“Mara and Petronas Dagangan Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last July, so SMEs and rural entrepreneurs can market their products at Petronas Mesra outlets nationwide,” he said.

With over 750 Petronas Mesra shops throughout the country, SMEs and cottage industries who could not market their products in mainstream marketplaces would be able to sell their products at any Petronas Mesra outlets nationwide, said Dr Abdul Latiff.

“Many local SMEs and cottage industries could not market their products at mainstream marketplaces like 7Eleven, KK Mart and Tesco because they would not be able to compete with big brand names.

“Even if they could, they might not have the financial means to pay for the listing fees of the outlets.

“If they cannot pay the fee, their products would be displayed at the furthest shelf, obscured from customers’ view and eventually not selling.

“But with the understanding between us and Petronas, you don’t need to pay any listing fees because this initiative is aimed at helping local SMEs and cottage industries to market their products in urban areas,” he said.

Accompanying Dr Abdul Latiff were Assistant Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.