Tangible, intangible cultural assets under Heritage Dept’s observation

KUALA LUMPUR: Any place or area with tangible and intangible heritage is under the observation of the National Heritage Department to ensure that it is protected under Act 645 of the National Heritage Act 2005.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minster Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said in this regard, the ministry was working with the Department of Town and Country Planning to prepare the Conversation Management Plan (CMP) and Special Area Plan (SAP) documents for the areas.

“This includes the Lenggong Valley World Heritage Site. Matters pertaining to urban and rural development are under the purview of the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

“But we still play a role by giving suggestions to the relevant parties so that development at the sites is monitored and controlled to preserve their heritage,” she said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Negara yesterday.

She said this in reply to a supplementary question from Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff on the steps taken by the ministry to preserve and protect the heritage sites. — Bernama