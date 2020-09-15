Wedding guests asked to go for Covid-19 test

TAWAU: The Tawau Area Health Office (PKK) has asked all guests who attended the wedding ceremony in Banyan Drive on August 31 to conduct Covid-19 screening test.

According to the official Facebook statement of the Tawau PKK, the individuals involved were asked to contact the Tawau Area Health Office immediately.

Tawau Area Health Officer (PKK), Dr G Navindran, when contacted, confirmed the directive as a measure to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

“Please contact the Tawau Area Health Office at 089- 775 733 ext 266 & 277 on every Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

“Your cooperation can all help in breaking the Covid-19 chain,” according to a statement uploaded yesterday.

However, the statement did not reveal the name of the bride and groom.