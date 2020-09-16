28 schools closed due to flood waters in Sibu

SIBU: Twenty-eight schools here were closed yesterday due to the floods, says Sibu District Education officer Ahli Chikba.

The schools are SJK Sam Lama, SK Kpg Banyok, SJK Chung Ung, SK Sungai Menyan, SJK Kwong Kok, SJK Hang Kwong, SJK Yong Shing, SJK Sungai Salim, SK Nanga Salim, SK Nanga Pak, SJK Sing Ming, SJK Kwong Hua, SJK Keng Nang, SJK Tanjung Latap, SK Nanga Assan, SJK Do Nang, SJK Tung Kiew, SK Sungai Naman, SK Durin Kiba, SMK Kwong Hua, SK Abang Ali, SK Bandaran Sibu No 3, SJK Tai Tung No 2, SK Sungai Nibong, SJK Hing Ung, SJK Guong Ming, SJK Chao Su and SJK Nang Kiang.

Twenty of the schools were closed since Monday.

At SK Abang Ali, water entered into the classrooms for Primary 1 and 3, teachers’ room, administration room, and the computer lab.

Its headmaster Hamdi Najdi said the safety of their pupils and teachers was their top priority.

“Parents bringing their children to school were told that the school could not operate, and were asked to bring their children home

The water level at 7am yesterday was still rising. Monday was school as usual as the water level was not that high,” he said when contacted yesterday, adding that the flood water slowly receeded yesterday, though still three feet high.

SK Abang Ali has 730 pupils, 54 teachers and five non-academic staff.

Meanwhile, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, said that high tide coupled with heavy rain over the past few days had triggered floods in low-lying areas here.

“Several inundated main roads are still passable to most vehicles and the situation at most locations are under control,” said Siaw, who is also chairman of Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee.

Based on the Malaysian Civil Defence Force’s monitoring at 7.20am yesterday, a stretch of Jalan Lanang (just after Jalan Aman roundabouts) heading to the town area was under one foot of water.

At Jalan Khoo Peng Loong, the water was half a foot deep.

An observation at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong at 8.30am saw motorists and motorcyclists avoiding using the usually busy stretch of road.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast isolated thunderstorms over Sibu District yesterday and today

“No rain is expected on Sept 17 and 18. Isolated thunderstorms are forecast over Sibu on Sept 19 and isolated rain on Sept 20,” it said.