Affordable flight ticket offers to revive domestic tourism — Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry has collaborated with several local airlines to offer affordable flight tickets to destinations within Malaysia, said Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the cooperation with Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Firefly, MASwings and Malindo Air was among the efforts made by the ministry to revitalise the domestic tourism industry which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nancy said this when winding up debate pertaining to her ministry on the motion of thanks on the address of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the Dewan Negara yesterday.

She said the ministry was also conducting the ‘Jelajah Semarakkan Pelancongan Domestik’ which started on June 13.

To date, she said the ministry has been to Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Perlis and Kedah and six more tours will be held until the end of this year in an effort to promote tourism destinations and products nationwide.

“In addition, this tour series is also used to provide exposure and ensure that industry players comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“Compliance and practice of these new norms can play a key role in building community confidence that Malaysia is a safe destination to visit,” she said.

Nancy said the role of reviving the tourism, arts and culture industry was not only done by the ministry, but was also assisted by the state governments. — Bernama