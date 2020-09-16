Collapsed bridge near Rh Nila to be repaired soonest — Rep

BETONG: Repair works will be immediately carried out to fix the collapsed suspension bridge affecting residents of (longhouse) Rumah Nila Ragae Lawing in Padeh.

Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu said the government would also provide various development initiatives.

“Some of the development projects will be carried out immediately while others will have to wait depending on urgency, resources, and needs of the local community.

“The government has also identified problems such as inadequate infrastructure and facilities which have to be rectified,” he said when checking the collapsed bridge near here yesterday.

Rentap said the area had been earmarked for the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) development this year, but due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), the construction work had to be delayed.

“We also did not expect strong river current to hit the area, causing the bridge to collapse, which cut residents from the outside world.

“The solution is to repair the bridge while waiting for the new bridge to be built,” he said, adding he had checked the site with the divisional Public Works Department engineer Chiresly Francis Kureng.