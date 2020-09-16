Consumers urged to be careful when buying cheap face mask – Rosol

SUNGAI BESAR (Sept 16): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has detected the sale of face mask priced as low as 50 sen per unit with the quality below the set standards.

In this regard, its Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid advised consumers to be careful when buying face masks that are much cheaper than the set ceiling price to prevent them from being exposed to dangers.

“This face mask is priced at 50 sen per unit and the seller claims it is a three-layer face mask, however the inspection found that the material used was quite dubious.

“It is dusty and can affect the health of users,” he told reporters after officiating the closing of the Selangor KPDNHEP 2020 Consumer and Trader roadshow programme in Sekinchan here today.

The mask was being analysed by the Department of Chemistry to ensure its quality and he did not rule out the possibility that a regulation would be introduced to ensure only face masks that met the set standards would be allowed to be sold to ensure the safety of consumers.

In August, the government set the ceiling price for face mask at RM1 per unit.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Mega Sales Programme and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign, he said that there was an increase of public awareness in reviving the local economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rosol also said that consumers should not worry when buying locally made goods as the quality is comparable to the quality of international goods and some are even better. – Bernama