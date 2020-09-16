Covid-19: Strictly practise the new normal in Sabah polls – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reminded the people of Sabah and all other parties involved in the Sabah state election to always practise the new normal of life with great discipline.

The prime minister said following the spike in new Covid-19 cases in the state especially in Tawau and Lahad Datu districts, the people of Sabah should be more cautious.

“Election workers should ensure that all campaign activities are carried out in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Health Ministry (KKM) and National Security Council (MKN),” he said in a special address to the nation on the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

The address was carried live over several television stations and social media platforms last night. — Bernama