Covid-19: Zero cases for one week now in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 16): Today marks a week of zero new positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak with the number of accumulated positive cases in the state remaining at 700, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that two Covid-19 patients had also recovered and were allowed to be discharged from Bintulu Hospital and Miri Hospital today.

“The total number of recoveries now stands at 680 which accounts for 97.14 per cent of the overall cases,” it said.

It added that this leaves Sarawak with only one Covid-19 patient who is currently being treated at Sibu Hospital.

With the discharge of the patient from Bintulu Hospital, SDMC pointed out that all eight patients from the Alam Cluster in Bintulu have recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospital.

However, it noted that the Alam Cluster remains active in the state with eight cases reported.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), SDMC said 21 new cases were recorded today while two cases were pending lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.