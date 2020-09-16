Fatimah: 100 companies throughout Sarawak signed up as KGC’s strategic partners

SIBU (Sept 16): A total of 100 companies throughout the state have signed up as strategic partners of Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) as of today, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development revealed that out of the 100 companies, 11 companies are from Sibu.

“This proves that Sarawakians are very kindhearted people. Those that have reached certain level in our society, they have a place in their hearts especially for the senior citizen.

“This is a good indicator of the kind of people that we have in Sarawak,” she said at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for KGC new strategic partners at RH Hotel here today.

Fatimah witnessed the signing of MoU of four new KGC strategic partners namely Sibu Specialist Medical Centre, Unicare Pharmacy, RH Hotel, and Hock Peng Organisation (Li Hua Hotel and Medan Hotel).

She hoped that more companies from Sibu would participate and become strategic partners for the benefits of the senior citizens.

She also believed that the KGC strategic partners in Mukah would increase soon as most of the entrepreneurs are from Sibu.

She said currently, Mukah has three strategic partners for KGC.

He said strategic partners are vendors or companies that provide services or facilities with a discounted price and rebate to senior citizens in Sarawak.

“As strategic partners, you give opportunities to the society to improve the social service for the senior citizens and prove your sensitivity towards the welfare of senior citizen,” she explained.

She said KGC is an initiative by the state government to provide social support system for the senior citizens in the state.

Fatimah noted that Malaysia would become an aged nation by 2030 with 14 per cent of the nation’s population is senior citizen.

“For Sarawak, the percentage of senior citizen would be 16 per cent,” she said.

She revealed that the ministry had received 170,844 KGC applications as of Sept 11.

Out of that, she said 133,805 cards had been printed and 74,702 cards had been distributed to the cardholders.

She also revealed that her ministry had also received 585 applications for Death (BIK) Compassionate Assistance as of Sept 11.

Out of that, 422 applications had been approved with an allocation of RM1.2 million, she added.

Earlier, Fatimah paid a visit to Sibu Specialist Centre.