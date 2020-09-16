Junior go-karters rise to the challenge in Miri

MIRI: Five juniors have emerged from the campaign to promote the sport among teenagers organised by Sarawak Karting Club (SKC) at Miri Go Kart track at Permyjaya Tudan on Sunday.

SKC deputy president Rasimanto Toyok said the young karters were given the opportunity to train under the supervision of SKC members.

“We scouted many talented young karter aged between 5 to 9 years old and they are keen to drive with all the safety gear and attire in the track, “ he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Rasmanto commended the group of youngsters for showing their commitment to the sport and zeal on the track.

They provided an added spectacle to fans who turn up to watch SRC members and other karters in action.

According to Rasmanto, the SRC is encouraged by the good response from enthusiasts and fans in their recent campaign.

He revealed that the number of new drivers from Miri and Bintulu practising on Saturday and Sunday is increasing.

There is also a good public presence at the venue during the practice runs, he added.