Local Vespa lovers hit the road in Kuching-Sibu-Miri-Bintulu convoy to celebrate Malaysia Day

KUCHING: A Malaysia Day convoy featuring 20 Vespa scooters took to the streets here to celebrate the formation of Malaysia 57 years ago.

Organised by the Kelab Skuter Besi Rider, the event was flagged off by Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo at a coffeeshop near the Temenggung Abang Kipali Abang Akip roundabout in Petra Jaya this morning.

When met prior to the flagging off, Aidel said the convoy was held not just to celebrate the historical day, but also to show people from various races living together harmoniously.

“Let us all appreciate this historical day, as well as remembering and appreciating the struggles and sacrifices of previous leaders and become more progressive Malaysians living in harmony,” said Aidel.

Speaking on the event itself, he said he appreciated the effort of local youths in locating these old scooters and restore them to good working condition.

Meanwhile, Kelab Skuter Besi Rider event supervisor Ellfizan Paukan said the convoy will be travelling to major towns from Kuching to Sibu, and ending in Miri before turning back, and they will take until the weekend to complete the round trip.

“Today, we will travel from Kuching to Sibu to celebrate Malaysia Day as it is the host for the celebration this year. After that, we will move on to Bintulu and come back to Kuching. We will use the coastal route in line with the objective of the convoy which aims to increase the patriotic spirit and love of the country among the residents, especially rural youths,” he said.

It was organised this way so that the youths in rural areas can participate in celebrating Malaysia Day despite the ongoing Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), he said.