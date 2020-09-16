Ministry to hold 459 anti-Covid-19 programmes

SIBU: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia will hold a total of 459 programmes nationwide under ‘Culturalising The New Norms Campaign’ in the war against Covid-19.

Its secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad said the ministry would implement at least three activities per district under the programmes for this purpose.

“Our target is 153 districts or venues for the programmes throughout the country,” she told reporters when met after officiating at the launching of ‘Program Pembudayaan Norma Baharu: Putuskan Rangkaian Covid-19’ at Rumah Akat Akong in Tanjung Penasu here yesterday.

According to Suriani, the 26-door longhouse was their first venue of the campaign which was launched on Aug 8 by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at Pagoh Sports Complex in Johor.

She said that the ministry will cooperate with other government agencies such as Royal Malaysian Police and Ministry of Health to organise talks and briefings during the programmes.

“This is to ensure enhanced awareness among the local community and make sure they comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government,” she explained.

She also said that the campaign would end on Dec 31.

“But if need arises we will probably extend the campaign,” she said.

Also present were Ministry of Communications and Multimedia deputy secretary-general Shakib Ahmad Shakir, Information Department deputy director-general Datuk Sukari Ab Hamid, Sarawak Information Department director Swady Guliling and a political secretary to the chief minister Romeo Christopher Tegong.